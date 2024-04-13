Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,674. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

