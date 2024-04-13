MV Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,127. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

