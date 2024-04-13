MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,364 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,798.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS FBCG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 315,194 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

