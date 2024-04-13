Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.11. 1,454,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,836. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $646.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.60.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.