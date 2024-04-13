BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,022,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 79,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 179,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.