Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 447 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,562,000.

VCR stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.80. 39,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.25 and its 200 day moving average is $292.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $243.64 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

