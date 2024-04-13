Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 22,680 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

UTF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 135,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

