Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.27% of The India Fund worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The India Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The India Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The India Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The India Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFN traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 666,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,808. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

