Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,869,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,498,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.37. 1,299,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.68. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

