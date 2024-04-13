Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 9,423 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.37. 2,349,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,709. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 239.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

