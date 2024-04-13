Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on J. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

J traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 477,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

