252,677 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 252,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $50.23. 607,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,815. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

