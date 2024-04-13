Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

