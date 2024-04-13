Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agape ATP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATPC remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. 103,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.13. Agape ATP has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.