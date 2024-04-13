Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Agape ATP Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATPC remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. 103,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.13. Agape ATP has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.
About Agape ATP
