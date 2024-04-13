BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,336.27

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,336.27 ($16.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,330 ($16.83). BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.09), with a volume of 60,768 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £642.20 million, a PE ratio of -471.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,336.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,304.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

