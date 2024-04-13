First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.04

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.04 and traded as low as C$15.57. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 17,497 shares trading hands.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.49.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.