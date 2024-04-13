PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $162.71 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 67.2% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00125867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

