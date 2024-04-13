Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.32. 91,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,769. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.