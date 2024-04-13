Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 13th (AMPE, AMS, APDN, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CMCT, CPE, CPRI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, April 13th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

