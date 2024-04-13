SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.89. 30,898,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,029. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.