Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

