Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $94.23 million and $1.52 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002425 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,713,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.