Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. 1,339,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

