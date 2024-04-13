Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $80.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.57.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

