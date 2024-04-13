Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW) Expands By 27.4%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 841,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARRWW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

