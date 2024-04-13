Evercore ISI Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $310.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average is $247.03. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

