JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.