CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. 7,691,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022,009. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

