Kaye Capital Management Increases Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Kaye Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June makes up 0.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QJUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares. The firm has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

