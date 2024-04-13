Kaye Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kaye Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

QQQM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.33. 2,174,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,534. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

