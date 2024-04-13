Kaye Capital Management Sells 4,067 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kaye Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 151,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

