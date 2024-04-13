Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 96,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 369,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,121. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

