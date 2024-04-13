Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.33. 2,598,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

