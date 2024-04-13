Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 2,974 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. 829,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,721. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.