Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 3,308 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

