Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. 1,346,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,627. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.