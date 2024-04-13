Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $751.64. 2,495,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $761.77 and a 200-day moving average of $652.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.