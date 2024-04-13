Short Interest in Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Grows By 100.0%

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Century Next Financial Price Performance
Shares of CTUY stock remained flat at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Century Next Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.
About Century Next Financial
