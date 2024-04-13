Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCFN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Muncy Columbia Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

