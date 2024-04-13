Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81,327.98

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $81,327.98 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013631 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002944 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.