Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the March 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,066.0 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Fuji Media stock remained flat at $13.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
Fuji Media Company Profile
