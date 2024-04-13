Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Increases By 105.3%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of EVGIF remained flat at C$1.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.59.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

