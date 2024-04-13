Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Increases By 105.3%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of EVGIF remained flat at C$1.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.59.
About EverGen Infrastructure
