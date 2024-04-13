Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 107.0%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,712,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

