Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Increases By 102.0%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
IREN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 6,524,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.69.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
