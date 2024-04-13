Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Increases By 102.0%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 6,524,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

