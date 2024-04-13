Short Interest in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Rises By 103.8%

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fitell Stock Performance
Fitell stock remained flat at $6.82 during midday trading on Friday. 1,079,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,310. Fitell has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.
About Fitell
