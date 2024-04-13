Short Interest in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Rises By 103.8%

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fitell Stock Performance

Fitell stock remained flat at $6.82 during midday trading on Friday. 1,079,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,310. Fitell has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

