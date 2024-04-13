QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,216,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.