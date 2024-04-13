Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $70,174,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after buying an additional 306,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,184,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,712,000 after purchasing an additional 284,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 743,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,325. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

