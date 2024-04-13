Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

