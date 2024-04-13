YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. 64,722,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The company has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

