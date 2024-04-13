BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.21 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,531.82 or 0.99918222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00100219 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,081,792,692 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400135 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.